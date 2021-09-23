Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 9,228 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $159.62 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

