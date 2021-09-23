Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 502,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,980,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,083,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,446,000 after buying an additional 1,123,550 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after buying an additional 154,752 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,651,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,959 shares of company stock worth $5,187,750 over the last three months. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AQUA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

