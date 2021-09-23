Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $15.75 Million Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of iRobot worth $15,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 29,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,924,000 after acquiring an additional 46,088 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,334. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

IRBT stock opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.60. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. Equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

