Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $20.73 Million Investment in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 265,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,725,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Encompass Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,220,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after buying an additional 177,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Encompass Health by 51.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after buying an additional 68,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

NYSE EHC opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.56. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

