Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 10,058 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 809,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,058 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $14,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 314,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 46,127 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,901,000. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

NYSE:ABR opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

