Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,662 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Darling Ingredients worth $18,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,886,000 after purchasing an additional 213,568 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,726,000 after purchasing an additional 201,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,719,000 after purchasing an additional 353,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,728,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,663,000 after purchasing an additional 476,967 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $71.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.28. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.