Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 7,688 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $12,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,787,000 after buying an additional 73,640 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 972,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,220 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

