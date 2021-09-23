Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,587 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.22% of Cadence Design Systems worth $84,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $1,242,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,490,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,682 shares of company stock worth $27,524,364. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $162.23 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $98.47 and a one year high of $168.61. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.76.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

