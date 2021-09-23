Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $61.61 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,091 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $61,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Waste Management by 8.4% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 77.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,662,000 after purchasing an additional 279,930 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Waste Management by 13.4% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 192,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

Shares of WM stock opened at $153.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $156.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

