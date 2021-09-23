Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,923 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $92,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,528,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $924,901,000 after buying an additional 392,606 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 478,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,846,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of FIS stock opened at $122.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.36. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 871.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.