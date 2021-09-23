Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,393 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Markel were worth $79,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Markel by 1,368.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Markel by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Markel by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,217.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,239.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,206.23. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $913.04 and a 52 week high of $1,288.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

