Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 430 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Cigna worth $72,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 47.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 74.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,612,000 after buying an additional 815,054 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.5% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock opened at $201.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.84 and its 200 day moving average is $235.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

