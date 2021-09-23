Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 9,877 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Stryker were worth $69,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 50.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.18.

Shares of SYK opened at $271.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $196.09 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

