Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.100-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.40.

GEF traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.60. 862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,337. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.87. Greif has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Greif’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Greif will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

