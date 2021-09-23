Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $197.20

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $197.20 and last traded at $195.73, with a volume of 1451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $192.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

