Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 8th

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0212 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 47.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 209.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

