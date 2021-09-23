Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $23.10

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.10, but opened at $22.50. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 5,448 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.38.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $762.02 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

