Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $23.10

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.10, but opened at $22.50. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 5,448 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.38.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $762.02 million for the quarter.
Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)
Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.
