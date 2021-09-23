Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Guess? were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 21.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 37.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is -642.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

