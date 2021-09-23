Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu Sells 45,944 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marcus Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Marcus Ryu sold 2,709 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $321,043.59.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $117.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.83 and its 200 day moving average is $108.42.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,349,000. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 764,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,597,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

