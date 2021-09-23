Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider James Winston King Sells 2,087 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) insider James Winston King sold 2,087 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $242,592.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $3.14 on Wednesday, reaching $117.51. 495,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,258. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.74 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 30.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $89,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.40.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.