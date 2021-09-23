H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Gap Up to $60.43

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.43, but opened at $63.01. H.B. Fuller shares last traded at $64.07, with a volume of 2,428 shares changing hands.

FUL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $313,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,703 shares in the company, valued at $12,452,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $975,750 over the last 90 days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.