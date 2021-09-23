Handshake (HNS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $518,517.00

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Handshake has a market capitalization of $90.08 million and approximately $518,517.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,233.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.79 or 0.07063542 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.31 or 0.00368489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.44 or 0.01245431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00116857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.94 or 0.00568862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.04 or 0.00545963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.06 or 0.00335535 BTC.

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 421,539,620 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

