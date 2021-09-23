HAP Trading LLC Takes $3.75 Million Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000. HAP Trading LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Camping World at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Camping World during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Camping World during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Camping World by 566.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Camping World by 26.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CWH traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 3.33. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.