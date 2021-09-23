HAPI (HAPI) Price Hits $48.06 on Top Exchanges

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $19.25 million and $3.57 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HAPI has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for $48.06 or 0.00111218 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00056000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00126867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00012731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00046029 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 421,929 coins and its circulating supply is 400,501 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

