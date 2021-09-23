HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,370 ($30.96) and last traded at GBX 2,365 ($30.90). Approximately 277,778 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 141,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,360 ($30.83).

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,317.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,151.43.

Get HarbourVest Global Private Equity alerts:

In other HarbourVest Global Private Equity news, insider Peter Wilson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,250 ($29.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,879.28).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.