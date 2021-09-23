Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.37

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.37 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.08). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 6.38 ($0.08), with a volume of 5,290,215 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £26.45 million and a P/E ratio of -7.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

