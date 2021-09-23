Hayden Brown Sells 32,043 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $1,523,965.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $53,531.01.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $903,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $64,267.77.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -257.90 and a beta of 1.97. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Upwork by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Upwork by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

