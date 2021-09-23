HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,719,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,933,000 after buying an additional 190,748 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 59,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in HDFC Bank by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDB opened at $72.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

