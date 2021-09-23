HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Position Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB opened at $72.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.59.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.