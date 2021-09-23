Head to Head Review: Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) & Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Axcella Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcella Health has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Axcella Health N/A -85.80% -57.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Axcella Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A $870,000.00 N/A N/A Axcella Health N/A N/A -$56.53 million ($1.78) -1.72

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gene Biotherapeutics and Axcella Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Axcella Health 1 1 6 0 2.63

Axcella Health has a consensus price target of $13.14, suggesting a potential upside of 328.11%. Given Axcella Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Gene Biotherapeutics.

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. is regenerative therapeutics company. The company focuses on the late-stage clinical and development of regenerative medicine therapeutics. Its product candidates include Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy product candidate designed for the treatment of cardiac microvascular insufficiency due to increasing coronary artery disease; and Excellagen, an acellular biological skin substitute designed as a wound care product for the treatment of chronic non-healing diabetic foot, venous and pressure ulcers. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reinhard and Tyler M. Dylan-Hyde on December 22, 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Geoffrey von Maltzahn, and David A. Berry on August 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

