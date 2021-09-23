Head-To-Head Review: Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) versus Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Talos Energy has a beta of 3.45, meaning that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Talos Energy and Pengrowth Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy -82.72% -10.97% -3.47% Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talos Energy and Pengrowth Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $587.49 million 1.79 -$465.61 million ($1.11) -11.59 Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A

Pengrowth Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talos Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Talos Energy and Pengrowth Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.05%. Given Talos Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Pengrowth Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A. Parker, Stephen E. Heitzman and Timothy S. Duncan in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

