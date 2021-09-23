Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HCSG opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $94,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

