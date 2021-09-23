HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.75 million.

Shares of HQY traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,732. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,502.00, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.70.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $2,288,740. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

