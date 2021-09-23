HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €95.00 by Berenberg Bank

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €82.70 ($97.29).

HEI stock opened at €65.88 ($77.51) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €72.97 and its 200-day moving average is €74.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion and a PE ratio of 7.47.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

