HempCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.75 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $8.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,490.17 or 1.00034371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00090541 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00057432 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007860 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001133 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002327 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,482,404 coins and its circulating supply is 263,347,254 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

