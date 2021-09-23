Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) CEO Buys $224,500.00 in Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $43.78 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,747,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,452,000 after purchasing an additional 989,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

