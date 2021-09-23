Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) CEO Buys $224,500.00 in Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $43.78 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.91.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,747,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,452,000 after purchasing an additional 989,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
