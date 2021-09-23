Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $87,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP stock opened at $190.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.74 and its 200 day moving average is $174.87. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $198.03.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,560 shares of company stock worth $38,354,112. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.