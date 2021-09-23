Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 367 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Omnicell by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Omnicell by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

OMCL opened at $157.27 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.01 and a fifty-two week high of $162.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.85 and a 200-day moving average of $144.67.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.