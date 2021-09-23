Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $192,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $124.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.79 and its 200-day moving average is $115.95.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.53.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

