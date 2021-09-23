Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in National Instruments by 3,058.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 937,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,493,000 after buying an additional 907,986 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after buying an additional 661,246 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,549,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 389.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 746,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,229,000 after buying an additional 593,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in National Instruments by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 787,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after buying an additional 484,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.08 and a beta of 1.08. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.46.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

