Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 750.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.23. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $79.99.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

