Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,521,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,740,000 after purchasing an additional 384,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,058,000 after buying an additional 172,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,360,000 after acquiring an additional 136,474 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,225,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,862,000 after acquiring an additional 77,343 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,063,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after acquiring an additional 173,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HRTX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.76. 22,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,075. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

