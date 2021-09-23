Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 484.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,086 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

