HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,980,000 after buying an additional 723,015 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,425,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,265,000 after buying an additional 240,934 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,423,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after buying an additional 39,079 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,012,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,477,000 after buying an additional 18,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,570,000 after buying an additional 1,343,101 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

WH stock opened at $73.18 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

