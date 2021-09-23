HighTower Advisors LLC Has $595,000 Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Funko during the second quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 763.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

In other Funko news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 59,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $1,214,102.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 181,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $3,254,402.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 768,618 shares of company stock valued at $16,116,900 over the last ninety days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Funko stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

