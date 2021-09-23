HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,097,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,860,000 after buying an additional 112,824 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth about $1,809,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 6.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $167.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.46.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

