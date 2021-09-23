HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 146.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Chindia ETF stock opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.71. First Trust Chindia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

