HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 951 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HASI. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

