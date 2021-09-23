Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th.

NYSE:HI opened at $41.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,216,000 after acquiring an additional 504,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,803,000 after acquiring an additional 411,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 15.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,976,000 after acquiring an additional 339,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 1,112.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 270,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 33.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 978,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,137,000 after acquiring an additional 247,433 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

