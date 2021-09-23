Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

Several analysts have commented on HTH shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.01. 11,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilltop will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

